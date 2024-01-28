After Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in mythological drama | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI After Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in mythological drama

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to debut in the Telugu film industry. She will be seen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara: Part 1. Apart from this film, big information has come to light about her other South film. According to the latest update, the actress will soon be seen sharing the screen with superstar Suriya in the much-awaited film Karna. However, no other details related to this have been revealed by the makers yet.

Janhvi Kapoor's next with Suriya!

It looks like Janhvi Kapoor has been chosen to play the female lead in the film after Suriya. It will be a pan-India film based on Mahabharata, which will be made in two parts. For this reason, the budget for the film will also be very high. Karna will be directed by famous director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, who has made several timeless films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. This news has increased the enthusiasm of Jhanvi's fans.

Janhvi Kapoor's South Debut

Talking about Janhvi's South debut, the film Devara was earlier scheduled to release on April 5, but now its date has been postponed. According to a report, the makers do not want to make any compromise on the quality of the film. Due to the VFX of the film, it is taking more time. It is being told that now it will be released in theaters in the second half of 2024. The makers are reportedly spending Rs 140 crore on its VFX.

Talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

