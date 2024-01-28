Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Vicky Jain's Insta post a reply to those who think his marriage with Ankita Lokhande won't last long?

Bigg Boss's ex-contestant Vicky Jain, who made his place in the top 6 in the show but was eliminated last week is now seen fully supporting his wife and actor Ankita Lokhande. After coming out, Vicky is showering lots of love to his wife. Meanwhile, he has also shared a photo with her on Instagram but it's the caption that has garnered attention.

After several fights in the Bigg Boss house, people were speculating that Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage wouldn't be able to survive after the show ends. Jain's mother's entry in the show also added fuel to the fire. But seems like after the elimination, Vicky has sorted things out. Just a few hours before the finale of the show, Vicky shared his photo with Ankita, also putting an end to several speculations.

Jain shared a photo of him and Ankita sitting on a couch and both can be seen enjoying a candid moment. "Through thick and thin, we’ve faced it all. Your resilience is inspiring, and I have no doubt that whatever comes our way, you’ll handle it with grace. I am with you," the caption read.

Another video of Vicky Jain is going viral, in which he is asking people to vote for Ankita Lokhande and make his wife win. "Ankita has not only entertained you from the first day but has also maintained her relationships. The amount of love you have given to me, i.e. your Vicky bhaiya, now give the same amount to Vicky's Manku," wrote Jain.

The journey of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 is about to end soon. This show, which started on October 28, is going to end today, January 28. People are going to witness the winner of this season in just a few hours. Currently, five contestants have reached the final of Bigg Boss 17, which includes Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Maha Shetty.

