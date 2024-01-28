Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live: Netizens predict THIS housemate as winner of Salman Khan's show
Live now

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live: Netizens predict THIS housemate as winner of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: The wait is finally over. The six-hour long grand finale episode will feature many power-packed performances from the eliminated contestants as well as many fun segments with the host, Salman Khan.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2024 17:23 IST
bigg boss 17 grand finale party
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Salman Khan will reveal Bigg Boss 17 winner tonight.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live: After 15 weeks of heated clashes, emotional connections, and detachment from the outside world, the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is finally here, touted as the 'Grand Finale Party' by the show's makers. The finale episode promises to be one of its kind as it will feature several performances from the finalists, and eliminated contestants, among others. After Vicky Jain became the last eliminated housemate ahead of the grand finale, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra are the top 5 finalists. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the 'Grand Finale Party'.  

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 28, 2024 5:23 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Arun Mahashetty, Tehelka to perform together

    Arun Mahashetty and Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Aryaa will be seen shaking a leg together on the grand finale episode. In a promo shared by ColorsTV, the two are seen taking jibe on several other contestants like Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui via Salman Khan's song, Jumme Ki Raat. 

    Watch here:

  • Jan 28, 2024 5:18 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh to entertain inside BB House

    On the occasion of the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will enter BB House to tickle your funny bone. The two will be seen roasting the finalists. 

    Watch the promo:

  • Jan 28, 2024 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande to perform on 'K3G' title song

    On the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17, couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be performing on the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The makers of the show shared a promo of the two and wrote, ''Get ready for the reunion of this amazing married couple.''

    Watch the promo:

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News