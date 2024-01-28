Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live: Netizens predict THIS housemate as winner of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Salman Khan will reveal Bigg Boss 17 winner tonight.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live: After 15 weeks of heated clashes, emotional connections, and detachment from the outside world, the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is finally here, touted as the 'Grand Finale Party' by the show's makers. The finale episode promises to be one of its kind as it will feature several performances from the finalists, and eliminated contestants, among others. After Vicky Jain became the last eliminated housemate ahead of the grand finale, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra are the top 5 finalists. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the 'Grand Finale Party'.