Pakistan create history in Women's Asia Cup, achieve what no team has done with win over UAE

Nida Dar's Pakistan have created history in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024. While Pakistan don't have a title to show against their name, they have achieved what no team has been able to do in the Women's T20 continental event.

The Women in Green handed a 10-wicket drubbing to UAE in their third match of the ongoing Asia Cup and became the first team to win a Women's T20 Asia Cup match unscathed in the run-chase.

Pakistan were asked to chase 104 in their final group game against UAE and the openers - Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali brought their A-game to the table. They took their time and marched on in the run chase dealing in boundaries.

Feroza struck 62 from 55 balls, laced with eight boundaries, while Muneeba made 37 from 30 balls with four fours in her knock.

Before this, there were several teams that won by nine wickets in the continental T20 tournament, but none won a game by all 10 wickets.

The huge win ensured Pakistan women have done their part well in their bid to the semifinals. After losing to India in their opener, they thrashed Nepal by 9 wickets with an even stronger batting display. While the Women in Green chased down the 104-run score against UAE in 14.1 overs, they took only 11.5 to hunt down 109 against Nepal.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan's Playing XI: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

UAE's Playing XI: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini