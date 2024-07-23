Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Biden to reveal why he dropped out of presidential race in prime-time televised address tomorrow

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: July 23, 2024 21:41 IST
US President Joe Biden
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said he will give a prime-time televised address on Wednesday night about his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. "Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," Biden, who has been recovering from COVID, said in an X post on Tuesday.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

