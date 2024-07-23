Dharmendra Pradhan, after SC ruling on NEET-UG, targets Rahul Gandhi, says 'he should apologise to students'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's order to dismiss the pleas seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam, saying 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth prevails). "After this historic judgement of the Supreme Court, I would like to say "Satyameva Jayate," Pradhan said at a press conference.

The top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

Pradhan targets Rahul Gandhi

"The Opposition's role became clear after Supreme Court's judgement today. The attitude that the Lok Sabha LoP (Rahul Gandhi) had adopted until yesterday, invalidating the examination system of the country and calling it "rubbish" proves his mental status...Criticising this, Rahul Gandhi has criticised India," he said.

Misleading the students of the country, creating confusion and provoking them for social unrest were all planned part of his politics, the union minister alleged.

"By rejecting the electoral results in the country, anarchy and civil unrest have become a part of his strategy. I appeal to him and all people of Opposition who were involved in such irresponsible actions that they should apologise to the students, youth and parents of the country. You have hurt the country, attempted to create anarchy in the country, conspired to have civil unrest in the country," he added.

The BJP leader further said the country will not forgive him.

No data to indicate systematic breach: SC

The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, said there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

The interim verdict, to be followed by a detailed and reasoned order, came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

Over 23 lakh students took up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra concluded the four day-long proceedings where they heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the NTA, and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumapra.

(With agencies inputs)

