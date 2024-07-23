Paris Games: Olympic action to start before opening ceremony! Check which events will take place ahead of it

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paris 2024 Headquarters.

Paris Games: The Olympic Games are set to kick off in Paris. It will be the third time that the French Capital will the Summer Games after hosting the previous two in 1900 and 1924. The Games will be declared open after the opening ceremony on July 26.

But before the ceremony, the Olympic action will begin as early as on July 24 with some events being played ahead of the opening ceremony. In fact, Indian athletes will also turn up to action ahead of the ceremony.

Here are the sporting disciplines which will take place ahead of the opening ceremony!

July 24 events: On July 24, two sporting disciplines - Football and Rugby Sevens will take place. Football will start first Group B and C teams playing against each other. Copa America 2024 champions Argentina will lock horns against Morocco in Group B, while Euro 2024 winners Spain will face Uzbekistan in the other group. Both the matches will start at 6:30 PM IST, as per the schedule on the Olympics website.

The Rugby Sevens will begin from 7:00 PM IST with Australia locking horns against Samoa in Pool B. A Rugby Sevens game between New Zealand and South Africa at 1:00 AM IST (July 25) will end the opening action of the day.

July 25 events: While Football and Rugby Sevens will continue on the next day too, Archery and Handball will kick off on July 25. Indian athletes will be seen in action for the first time on July 25 in Archery. The Women's individual ranking round in Archery will begin at 1:00 PM IST, while the Men's individual ranking round will start at 5:45 PM IST, as per the schedule on the Olympics website.

In the women's section, India's Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will be in action. In the men's section, Ramesh Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara will be in action.