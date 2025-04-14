This actor is related to Amitabh Bachchan, owns Rs 110 crore company, is still considered struggling trouper Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan has a son-in-law who is no less than Hrithik Roshan in looks, but still, he has been struggling in the industry for years. Read further to know who the actor is.

Amitabh Bachchan's family is in the news a lot. The actor has two children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. While his son is married to Miss World 1994 and actor Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda. But do you know, who is Amitabh Bachchan's niece married to? He has played memorable roles in many superhit films but is still not considered a superstar. The tall and handsome hunk did get films at the beginning of his career but did not succeed in making an impression on people like his uncle-in-law

He owns a 110-crore company

There have been many Bollywood actors who have been a part of several memorable films but still remain in need of work for years. The actor we are going to talk about today is not only an actor but also a successful businessman. He has worked with stars like Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan and has earned a big name in the business world. However, in a career of 18 years, this actor has not been able to give a solo hit film. This actor who runs a company worth Rs 110 crore is none other than Kunal Kapoor.

After one hit, a series of flops

The actor started doing business even before coming into films. He used to export mangoes to Hong Kong at the age of 18. He left this job to become an actor. Kunal started his career with the film 'Aks' and appeared as an assistant director in it. After this, he took acting training from Barry John and became a part of the theatre group Motley run by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah. He started his career with the film 'Meenakshi: A Tale of Three Cities'. However, he gained fame with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti'. After this, the actor gave three consecutive flops with Madhuri Dixit like 'Hattrick', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' and 'Aaja Nachle'.

About Kunal Kapoor's business

The actor starred in 'Don 2' and 'Dear Zindagi' with Shah Rukh Khan and both films were successful at the box office. Although the hit films Kunal worked in are all multi-starters, he failed to give a single hit in 18 years. The actor was last seen in the 2021 film 'Ankahi Kahaniyaan' and the web series 'The Empire', although he has not had any films since then and is successfully running his Rs 110 crore company. Kunal is the owner of the crowd-funding platform Ketto, which he founded in 2012 along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth. The actor lives a luxurious life and his net worth is Rs 166 crore.

Family relations

The actor is married to Naina Bachchan, daughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, Naina is an investment banker. Both have a cute son, with whom they spend a lot of time. Soon Kunal will be seen in the film 'Jewel Thief' with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat after four years.

