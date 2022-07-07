'Death Note' fans unhappy after Netflix announces live action series from Duffer Brothers: 'Leave it alone'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Death Note is a widely popular manga and anime series

Death Note, the popular manga and anime series, is getting a live action series adaptation from the creators of Strangers Things, the Duffer Brothers. Matt and Ross Duffer have launched their production company Upside Down Pictures and under the banner, they will be producing an adaptation of Death Note. However, with Netflix making another live action adaptation of Death Note, the fans of the anime were not quite happy with the announcement and expressed their displeasure on social media.

Why Netflix's Death Note adaptation drew criticism?

This is not the first time that Netflix is adapting Death Note. In 2017, the streaming service came up with a live action film as well. However, it was a major disaster. With the first Death Note adaptation gone terribly wrong, fans of the anime want Netflix to 'leave it alone'. The Death Note reboot does not have a writer or showrunner attached to it yet. This could mean that the Duffers Brothers are planning to serve as the series' showrunners like they currently are with Stranger Things. Another possibility is that Matt and Ross are just producing the series and the writing team and showrunners will be revealed at a later stage.

Read: Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Grand affair loses its charm trying to be too funny but Christian Bale doesn't disappoint

Death Note fans do not want another adaptation

Death Note is one of the most popular anime series. Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's wrote the wildly popular manga series which was later made into anime series that enjoys a massive fanbase across the world. After one of the Death Note adaptations failed miserably for Netflix, fans were unhappy with the new announcement from the streamer. Some fans said that Americans should not attempt at making the series at all.

Read: 'Stranger Things 4' crosses one billion viewing hours, says Netflix

Duffer Brothers announce 4 more projects under new banner

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers have announced four more projects under their new banner Upside Down Pictures apart from the Death Note series adaptation that left the fans divided. They are set to work on a total of five projects with Netflix as part of their overall deal with the streaming service. The projects include a Stranger Things spin-off series, a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s novel The Talisman and an original series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the creators of the Netflix series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.