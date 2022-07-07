Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Grand affair loses its charm trying to be too funny but Christian Bale doesn't disappoint

Thor Love and Thunder Photo:INSTAGRAM/THOROFFICIAL Movie Name: Thor: Love and Thunder

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022 Director: Taika Waititi

Genre: Superhero film

Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: This is for the first time that it happened, that the audience in the theater cheered when the villain came to the screen mouthing dialogues in a screechy voice. Veiled Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher deserved every bit of this laudation, after all not everyone can manage to pull off scenes in monochrome in a film full of advanced VFX. But he alone couldn't hold a film with a weak storyline and pretentious dialogues.

But first things first. If you're among those who are unsure about what to call Natalie Portman's Thor, the film does answer that. Many like our villain have been calling Natalie Portman's Thor as 'Lady Thor' and Taika Watiti very cleverly tells them "Firstly, it's Mighty Thor!" Secondly, it's "Doctor Jane Foster!"

A lot happens in Thor 4. Odinson is hunting down Gorr to save a bunch of kids. Concomitantly, he is trying to figure out who he is as he steers his love story with Jane. Along the way, Thor and his team wage war with Gods, encounter some old friends, get new pets, and goes on a rollercoaster ride across the universe.

While the film has its focus on narrating the adventures of Thor, the Odinson, it loses track of the villain that the Asgardian is fighting against. Gorr was projected as a menacing butcher who slays Gods in different universes and realms and shows no mercy, but not even once do we see him do it. Yes, we do see dead corpses and hanging Gods and listen about his deadly assassinations from Thor and his fellow members, but you never see it coming alive on screen. It's just a waste of the character. Yet, Bale manages to find his way and set mayhem on screen keeping his charm intact.

With the last three Thor films, the audience is familiar with its setting and knows how funny it can be. Seems like the makers took the funny part too seriously and were ready to compromise on the story. It is the weakest Thor film so far. The first half vacillates between being superficial and preposterously funny. Sometimes, the punch lines and jokes are so forced and out of place that they dilute the gravity of the event taking place. There are times when you're unsure if you should be excited about the sequence or simply laugh at it and move on.

The introduction of Mighty Thor was one of the better scenes. Thor asks Valkyrie who is that guy, and her inundated "guy" in response sets the tone for Mighty Thor's trajectory. She not only mocks the stereotype of superheroes being manly figures but also teases Thor about his ex-girlfriend. Natalie Portman without a doubt delivers exceptionally.

There are grand sequences in the film, which are obvious for a Marvel film. Confrontational scenes between Thor and Gorr before they meet Eternity are particularly well shot, in the otherwise banal film. The music stands out though. Soundtracks by Guns and Roses are perfectly in sync with the theme and gel well with the surroundings.

Thor Love and Thunder is not what was expected out of it. Apart from a few selected scenes and Christian Bale, there's nothing extraordinary.