Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra to solve 'toughest' case

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach is the title of the third season of the courtroom drama series headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor plays the role of lawyer Madhav Mishra in it and he will be back soon to entertain the audience with his wit and inquisitiveness to get to the bottom of the crime. After the successful run of the prior two seasons, the new episodes will focus on a new case with Madhav fighting for justice on behalf of those wronged.

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach teaser is out!

A teaser for the new season of Criminal Justice was shared recently by the makers. In the few glimpses of the new season, we can seen that Madhav is back in his element. Pankaj's poker-faced expressions lend a new dimension to the character, which has become a fan-favourite. While the new season will see Madhav fighting his 'toughest' case yet, it will be interesting to see how he balances the odds in his favour.

Pankaj shared the first teaser of the upcoming third season of Criminal Justice on social media writing, "Madhav Mishra is coming back to the courtroom very soon (sic)." The date of the premiere will be announced by the makers soon enough. The new season of Criminal Justice will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Criminal Justice season 3 details

Criminal Justice season 3 is produced by Applause Entertainment. Apart from Pankaj in the lead role, the new season will star Purab Kohli, Gaurav Gera, Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, Adinath Kothare, Upendra Liyamye among others.

