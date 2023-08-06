Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev to get eliminated in DOUBLE EVICTION ahead of finale week?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting as it's inching towards the grand finale week. This week contestants who were nominated for eviction were Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani. While in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Aashika Bhatia got eliminated from the house due to fewer votes, this Sunday will see double eviction leading to Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid's eviction.

The development was shared by the Twitter handle, #BiggBoss_Tak, which keeps sharing fresh updates from inside the house. The handle took to Twitter and wrote, "Double Eviction in Tonight's Episode. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev both are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house before a FINALE week. Retweet If Happy!."

However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Take a look:

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Abhishek Malhan for age-shaming Avinash Sachdev repetitively. Furthermore, the host also slammed Fukra Insaan for his 'overconfidence'. In a recent episode, Malhan was heard saying he brought his YouTube community to Bigg Boss. Mocking him, Salman Khan said the show is thankful to him for coming on the show. He further said Malhan is following his followers when they want to follow him. However, Malhan protested and argued that his statement was blown out of proportion.

Later, Pooja Bhatt also expressed her disappointment with Malhan over the Ticket to Finale task. The veteran actor said she is not happy with how he won the game.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started on June 17 on JioCinema and will end on August 14. The contestants who are still in the race are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar. Who do you think will the race?

