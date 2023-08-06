Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE From Bipasha Basu to Dipika Kakar, celeb moms who opened up about their difficult pregnancy journey

They say becoming a woman is reborn when she becomes a mother. The feeling is unexplainable and cannot be compared with any other feeling in existence. Over the years, Bollywood actors have opened up about their difficult pregnancy journies and created awareness on social media. They have stated that being a mother is not like a bed of roses and comes with its own share of troubles.

Bipasha Basu, who earlier opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealed that her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart. As she is hogging headlines after she shared her story, we have listed some celebrity mothers who openly spoke about their troubles during pregnancy.

Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed their first child in November 2022. Ahead of giving birth to her baby girl, the actor went through unfathomable hardships. In August 2022, Grover took to Instagram and shared his wife's pregnancy journey. Recently, Basu revealed that her sufferings did not end after giving birth to Devi. The real journey began when the couple found out that their daughter had two holes in her heart.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar embraced motherhood on June 21 this year. While announcing her pregnancy for the first time, the TV star also revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2022 which affected her deeply. In their vlog on YouTube, Shoaib said Dipika suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of pregnancy last year and was a bit paranoid this time.

Sonam Kapoor

While speaking about her pregnancy journey with Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor highlighted the difficult phases no one discusses or warns of to moms-to-be. She said her first three months were challenging as her body changed every day. She added that she experienced nausea and exhaustion which affected her sleep routine.

Shilpa Shetty

Not many know that Shilpa Shetty had a miscarriage before giving birth to his baby boy, Viaan. She suffered a miscarriage in 2010 due to a few complications. She opened up about her journey during an event and revealed that she was diagnosed with APL syndrome which affected her pregnancy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Speaking to British Vogue, the global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she found refuge in surrogacy after she came to know about her medical complications. Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to Malti Marie, who was born prematurely and spent in the NICU for over 100 days.

