Bipasha Basu breaks down as she makes SHOCKING revelations about her daughter's health

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood for the first time on November 12, 2022. The couple were blessed with a baby girl who they named Devi Basu Singh Grover. They are often seen giving a glimpse of their parenthood with Devi on social media, however, it was not known that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to go through an open heart surgery at the age of three months.

Bipasha Basu recently had a conversation about motherhood with Neha Dhupia on Instagram where she made some shocking revelations about her daughter's health after her birth. Speaking about it, Basu said the couple's journey as parents was different from any normal parents as they found out on the third day after Devi's heart situation. "For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers," the actor said.

She continued that she did not understand what a VSD was and did not share Devi's condition with her family. "We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery," Basu added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple first met on the sets of their horror film Alone and fell in love with each other. They welcomed their first child in November 2022.

