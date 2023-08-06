Ileana D'Cruz blessed with baby boy, shares his first picture and reveals name

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana Dcruz gives birth to a baby boy.

Ileana D'Cruz on Saturday took to her Instagram account to share the news that she has finally become a mother. She gave birth to a baby boy on August 1. In the post, the 36-year-old actress also revealed the name of her newborn along with an adorable picture. She wrote, ''No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.'' Her post instantly captivated attention on the platform and Ileana's fans and friends started pouring congratulatory comments.

Check out Ileana's post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvkhMOurzt7/

In the post, she also revealed the newborn's name i.e. Koa Phoenix Dolan. She even shared that Koa was born on August 1. Several celebrities congratulated the actress on the news. Nargis Fakhri wrote, ''Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.'' Sophie Choudry commented, ''Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy.'' Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also congratulated Ileana in the comments section.

Recently, Ileana even teased fans by sharing a picture of her partner on Instagram Stories. ''My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace,'' she wrote. However, in the picture, only the hands of the duo can be seen flaunting their diamond rings. She has kept mum about the identity of her partner and this was the first time when she shared any detail with her fans.

Ileana on work front

Before entering Bollywood, Ileana was a big name in the South film industry. She has predominantly worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

She was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2021. The actress will next be seen in the social comedy flick 'Unfair and Lovely' and 'Lovers'.

Latest Entertainment News