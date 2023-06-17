Avinash Sachdev on facing ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Mujhe koi farak...' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev who is popular for a daily soap, Choti Bahu is ready to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show and give an energetic performance. He has been introduced as 'bindaas' and 'Hero No.1' by the makers of the BB OTT 2 show. Well, actor's ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani will also be seen in the show. For the unversed, Avinash ended his 4-year relationship with Palak in 2021. In fact, the two even had a roka ceremony in January 2021 in Mumbai, where they had also announced the opening of their venture.

Now, when asked about him joining Bigg Boss OTT with Palak, the actor said, "It won't be difficult with Palak as humare breakup ko more that one and half years ke ass pass ho chuka hai, aur mai shayad pehle hi within a week or two move on karchuka tha, my whole life is there on google, you can go and see everything, toh mujhe kisi cheez ka dar nhi hai."

Will Avinash team up with Palak for the game? He answered, "Pta nahi, dekhte hain, Uss waqt kya hota hai, kyunki mere dimag mein kuch pre-fixed cheezen hai nahi, I am going with a clean slate, iski kahaani mai andar hi likhna chahunga, joh jaisa mere sath rahega, mai vaisa rahunga, agar koi mere sath acha hai toh mai bahot acha rahunga, agar koi mere sath bura hai toh mai bahot bura rahunga."

Talking about taking up Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash said, "have got several calls for Bigg Boss, but I had always been dicey (Kabhi haan karta tha kabhi naa karta raha), So things were not falling at the right places... likha hota hai zindagi mein jab joh hona hota hai, hojata hai, so, this time I said yes and things happened smoothly. And I feel kabhi kabhi aapki kismat unn raston pe likhi hoti hai jinpe aap kabhi chale na ho. Shayad ye vahi rasta hai, jispe mai kabhi nhi chala-- non-fiction and reality show ka rasta, but now, I want to take up this path." Further, Avinash added that he is ready and excited for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

While being candid about the privacy and personal life being portrayed inside BBOTT house, Avinash stated, "Kahin na kahin personal and professional life, mix hoke alag hi tareeke se dikhti hai, kyunki vaisa portray hojata hai kyunki har insaan professionally uss show ko carry nhi karpata ya personally carry nhi karpata, jiss vajah se aapki personal life and professional life dono mix hojati hai, toh is cheez ko ache se samjh ke agar aapke pass awareness hain life mein, you can work... aur mai apne aap ko uss kaabil samjhta hun ki if I have given my 18 and half year to this industry apart from my relationship, then I have always maintained myself."

Revealing his strategies in the show, the actor said, "he hasn't thought about anything yet, don't know what will happen inside the house, I don't know, I will play with a group or individual, I haven't watched much reality shows, just because I am going to do BB, I have started watching reality shows, so I don't have much idea, and I am absolute newbie, I don't know what will I do inside the house."

Sachdev started his career as an assistant director on Hatim (2004) when he was just 18 years old. He also assisted Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! (2008).

