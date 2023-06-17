Bigg Boss OTT 2: Daisy Shah or Sangeeta Bijlani? Which Bollywood actress is likely to enter house?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Daisy Shah, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: With new twists and updates, the makers of Salman Khan-hosted show revealed that several prominent actress have been approached for season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT. Keeping up with the tradition of introducing twists on the show, one might see a prominent Bollywood fiva enter the house, not as a guest but as a contestant. Leaving fans curious and excited, the names that have popped up include, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sneha Ullal, Zarine Khan, Bhagyashree and Daisy Shah.

While the makers have already announced the names of 12 confirmed contestants, the identity of this mysterious actress remains under wraps. Also, reports have been doing the rounds that former porn star, Mia Khalifa, has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Sunny Leone in BB OTT 2

Sunny Leone, whose film 'Kennedy' recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2. The actress was a contestant on the show's television counterpart during its 5th season from where she embarked on her Bollywood journey.

Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared: "Coming on 'Bigg Boss OTT' will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny."

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is all set to premiere on the Jio Cinemas app. Ahead of the premiere, Bollywood's iconic superstar Salman Khan made an over-the-top entry at the sets, setting the tone for the season. Taking OTT literally, the Dabangg-actor was seen on top of a double-decker and grooving to the beats of the show’s electrifying anthem Lagi Bagi’, while posing for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

ABOUT BIGG BOSS OTT 2

This season promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. This season, viewers will have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its outcome, making it an immersive and interactive journey for all. Salman Khan at the helm, audiences can expect his unmatched charm, humor, and straight-talking style to keep them hooked throughout the season.

Speaking about the participants, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss 5 fame Sunny Leone will also be seen on the show. But viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant OR will she be a co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan. It will be interesting to know this.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will start streaming on OTT platforms on June 17. The viewers can catch the show on Jio Cinema and Voot Select and can be watched it for free.

