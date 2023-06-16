Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Sunny Leone to be a part of Salman Khan's hosted show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Leone

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Keeping up with the tradition of introducing twists on the show, it has now come to light that Salman Khan hosted show will see actress Sunny Leone in the show. BB OTT is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement.

Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!"

The actress who started her journey in Bollywood post her entry in Bigg Boss Season 5 back in 2011 has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves. Back on this season of Bigg Boss OTT to exude her charm and brilliance, Sunny has already got the fans excited and eager. But the guessing game continues as viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant? OR will she be a co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan? Only time will tell. Till then, stay tuned for more all the drama and fun that is yet to unfold, Bigg Boss OTT season 2, streaming free from 17th June, only on JioCinema!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Earlier it was reported that sustainability is the theme of the house this year and has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar. Now that the pictures are out, one can be seen that the beautiful interiors feature recycled elements that redefine innovation. It has been given a 'strange house' theme that takes center stage. Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers.

The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness through their unique shape and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colorful twist to the space.

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

