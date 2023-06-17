Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot are new BFFS in town; former embraces Barbiecore in pink outfit | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT-GAL GADOT Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot's photos

Alia Bhatt recently flew off to São Paulo in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the streaming platform unveils exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. She is there to support her film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The Raazi actress referred to herself as Barbie while sporting pink attire and striking a selfie with Gal Gadot. Alia along with her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, shared first pictures of her Barbiecore look from São Paulo with fans. The actress captioned the post, "This barbie is jet lagged."

Alia looked beautiful in a pink satin skirt that she paired with a matching satin top and oversized blazer. The pictures garnered several likes and comments. While the outfit is from Ganni, the jewels she styled the ensemble with are from Swarovski and Viange. Kareena Kapoor Khan also left in awe with Alia's "Barbie" look. "Why you the best? cause you are ...," she commented.

Next, taking to Instagram, Gal shared a video from the event which she captioned, "The set up- The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil!!"

In the video, Gal can be seen sharing the stage with actors Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. Fans could be heard cheering for the trio at the event. The 'Raazi' actor exuded boss lady vibes as she was seen donning a grey suit. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a ponytail. Gal, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. She kept her makeup normal and her hair open. Alia re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Day 1...see you tomorrow Brazil."

Alia's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' will be out on Netflix on August 11. In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

