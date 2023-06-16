Kiara Advani to feature with Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR in War 2?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani to join War 2.

Kiara Advani is the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The actress has been signed up to play the female lead in War 2 which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukherji.

War 2 is a sequel of sorts to War which was released in 2019 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The first film was directed by Sidharth Anand, whose last film Pathaan starring SRK in the lead, broke box office records world over.

For the unversed, Advani debuted with the hit “Fugly” (2014) and has starred in several more hits since, including “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016), “Bharath Ane Nenu” (2018), “Kabir Singh” (2019), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” (both 2022). She is also known for the Netflix anthology “Lust Stories” (2018) and the direct-to-digital Prime Video film “Shershaah” (2021).

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest installment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, Tiger 3 is due to release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline Tiger vs Pathaan, which is due to commence production in January 2024.

