Tamannaah Bhatia trolled for going topless for Jee Karda's sex scenes after breaking 'no-kiss' policy

After breaking her rule of 'no-kissing' for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. In her 18-year career, it is for the first time that the actress went for a sensual scene. The photos and videos of her intimate scenes from the webseries have sparked major controversy as netizens question 'what was the majbori' behind Tamannaah taking up such roles.

Many viewers took to Twitter and expressed shock over Tamannaah's intimate scenes. A few also asked Tamannaah the reason behind her decision to break the policy. "#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles," a user wrote. Another wrote, "Such a moral downfall for her after coming in Urduwood. Every artist from south industry also must #BoycottBollywood. Soft Power or #BollywoodKiGandagi?"

Directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda features Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar, along with Tamannaah, in pivotal roles.

Tamannaah's no-kissing rule

Talking about her role in Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."

She added, "India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavor."

Tamannaah will be seen alongside beau Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome in Lust Stories 2, which will be released on June 29.

