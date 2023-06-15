Tamannaah Bhatia reveals the reason behind breaking her self-imposed 'No-Kissing Rule' in Lust Stories 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tamannaah shares reason for breaking 'No-Kissing' rule

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Lust Stories 2. It also stars Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome. In the movie, she breaks her no-kissing rule. She has finally explained why she decided to go over her "no-kissing" rule for Lust Stories 2.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."

She added, "India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavor."

The film explores the concept of modern-day relationships, their complexities, and everything that comes with them. It is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. It will release on June 29 this year. The first Lust Stories, released in 2018, had stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

Also read: Adipurush Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's movie looking for Rs 45-50 cr opening

Also read: Vijay Varma breaks silence after Tamannaah confirms their affair: 'There’s a lot of love'

Latest Entertainment News