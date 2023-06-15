Vijay Varma breaks silence after Tamannaah confirms their affair: 'There’s a lot of love'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Varma reacts as Tamannaah confirms their affair

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma caused quite a stir when they were seen sharing a kiss at the New Year party, igniting a frenzy of dating rumours. However, after months of speculation, the actress finally put an end to it by confirming their relationship. Opening up about her bond with Vijay, Tamannaah affectionately referred to him as her 'happy place' and stated that they are indeed dating. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma shared that there is an abundance of love in his life.

Vijay was recently asked about the public's curiosity about his personal life. He told Janice Sequeira in a YouTube video, "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy." The actor also stated that he prefers for his work to speak for itself rather than his personal matters.

A few days ago, during an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah spoke candidly about their bond and confirmed their relationship. She said, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."

Tamannaah further added, "When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place."

Although they had previously kept their relationship private, they were both quite active on social media, complimenting and reacting to each other's photos.

