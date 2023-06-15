DYK Kangana Ranaut & Irrfan Khan were the original choices for Tiku Weds Sheru? Actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT DYK Kangana & Irrfan were cast for Tiku Weds Sheru?

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. For the film, she is stepping into the shoes of a producer. Recently, the trailer was unveiled by the makers, showcasing the talented actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Avneet Kaur. This romantic drama will be making its way to OTT platforms for its release, creating much anticipation among audiences. It is set to release on Prime Video on June 23, 2023.

During the trailer launch event of "Tiku Weds Sheru," Kangana Ranaut made an intriguing revelation about the film's casting. She disclosed that she was originally intended to be the lead actress opposite the late Irrfan Khan. The movie, which was initially titled "Divine Lovers," had its launch event back in 2016, with Irrfan, Kangana, and director Sai Kabir present. She said, "This is very special. This film was launched before. Initially, Irrfan sahab and I were supposed to do this film. It must be about six-seven years ago. You all came for its launch event and the name of the film then was Divine Lovers."

The actress stated that the director once cancelled the project after getting sick. She said, "When he came to me after many years, so a big problem was that Irrfan sahab was nowhere around us and that demotivated us. The second problem was that we needed the Kangana of 10 years ago, the Kangana who had the dream of big city in her eyes, the Kangana who was hoping to be a part of Bollywood. I also said 'Let it be Kabir, this is not going to work now'."

Meanwhile, Sai Kabir Srivastva directorial follows the lives of two eccentric people who strive to make it big in Bollywood. The film depicts their journey amid worldly chaos and difficulties. It is backed by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. It also stars Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Mukesh S Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg and Khushi Bhardwaj.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post is all about love and sunset

Also Read: AI imagines Sushant Singh Rajput as an angel; his mesmerizing smile will leave you teary-eyed

Latest Entertainment News