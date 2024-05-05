PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announces USD 100k prize to every player if team wins T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Haris Rauf against New Zealand during the T20I game in Dunedin on January 17, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced mega prize money for the men's cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed a USD 100,000 prize to each player of the World Cup squad if they return home with silverware.

Mohsin Naqvi visited Pakistan's cricket camp at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore and met senior cricketers ahead of their tour to Ireland and England. In a video shared by PCB, Naqvi was spotted having a chat with white-ball team captain Babar Azam and addressed the dressing room.

Pakistan will kick off their preparations for the World Cup with three away T20Is against Ireland starting on May 10 and then take on defending T20 world champions England in four T20Is from May 22. The PCB is yet to reveal their roster for the World Cup as they wait for key players' fitness before deciding the final 15 members.

Pakistan Squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

