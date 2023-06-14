AI imagines Sushant Singh Rajput as an angel; his mesmerizing smile will leave you teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput, an exceptionally gifted actor, made an unforgettable impact on people' hearts with his strong portrayals on screen. Despite his remarkable acting abilities, the world only realized his enormous potential after his tragic death. His demise remains one of the most significant unsolved death mysteries in Bollywood. On the occasion of his third death anniversary, an AI-generated image by an AI artist has caught our attention.

The AI artist shared Sushant Singh Rajput's AI-generated photo on Instagram with the caption, "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput." The photo shows SSR as an angel, wearing a white t-shirt and matching jacket. His smile and the sparkle in his eyes will surely leave you heartbroken.

Fabs and celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Rhea Chakraborty also penned emotional notes for the late actor on his death anniversary. Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a post remembering her first co-star. For the uninitiated, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath alongside Sushant. She shared two pictures with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath. In the first picture, they are seen sitting in a helicopter while heading to Kedarnath and the second picture shows them preparing for a scene.

Kriti Sanon also turned to Instagram to share a simple heart. She also included background music from their film Raabta.For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti shared screen space in Raabta. This song is from the same film. Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared a video. She just put a heart and infinity emoji in the caption. The music playing in the background says, "How I wish you were here."

For the unversed, the actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. In connection with the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail.

The industry was shaken by the untimely demise of Sushant, leaving a lingering question in the hearts of all. Fans continue to pay tribute to the actor on a daily basis, hopeful for justice to prevail.

