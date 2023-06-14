Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's unusual love story promises a quirky twist | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tiku Weds Sheru poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Get ready for an extraordinary love story of Tiku and Sheru. The upcoming entertainer starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur glimpses how Sheru falls in love with Tiku and how the duo gets caught between the chaos of the underworld, drugs and romance. The trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama was dropped by OTT giant Prime Video today. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films, also making it their first collaboration with the streaming service.

The trailer opens by introducing Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Talking about the role, Nawazuddin Siddiqiui said, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.”

Avneet Kaur shared, “While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir. Also, the film will premiere globally on Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. What more can an actor ask for!”.

The audience will also witness the unusual pairing of Nawaz and Avneet. The versatile actor Nawaz romancing the 21-year-old young internet sensation Avneet will be a treat to watch. The film also stars Zakir Hussain and Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023. Reportedly, the film will be available to watch in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

