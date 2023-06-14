Hrithik Roshan's shirtless workout photo is burning the Internet; fans say 'What a view'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan's Instagram upload

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan teased fans with a sizzling workout photo this morning. The actor who just clinched the best actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha, loves spoiling his fans with jaw-dropping photos on social media. He often shells out major fitness goals, by sweating it out at the gym. While it serves to be an inspiration for the men, Hrithik’s female admirers are left swooning at the handsome hunk. So, when he posts a shirtless picture of himself working out in the sun, one can expect it to set the internet abuzz.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik flaunted his chiseled body and wrote, “When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue (sic)”

The picture shows a shirtless Hrithik Roshan, dressed in unbuttoned acid-washed denim jeans, a yellow baseball cap and glasses, sweating it out on an exercise bike (a very efficient way to burn calories) at home. Exercising on the machine helps in weight loss, toning our body, muscle strengthening, and boosting heart health.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise as soon as Hrithik dropped the post. A fan wrote, "Body aise banao ki 4 log apko Greek God se compare kare [Train your body in such a way that people compare you with Greek God]." Another wrote, "Inspiration max." A user commented, "Woah." A few other fans dropped fire and heart emoticons and called him "hot". "What a view", wrote another one.

Upcoming Projects Of Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik is preparing for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action drama film, Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Roshan is reportedly playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film. It is slated to release sometime in January 2024. Apart from this, Roshan has also signed the sequel to War, titled War 2. The YRF film will also feature Jr NTR in the role of an antagonist. Ayan Mukerji will be reportedly directing the project. Roshan was last seen in the action drama Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

