Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Sara Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon remember actor, pen heartfelt note

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence. Today marks the third anniversary of his tragic death. Celebrities and fans remember him on this day. Now, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have shared posts remembering him on social media.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a post remembering her first co-star. For the uninitiated, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath alongside Sushant. She shared two pictures with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath. In the first picture, they are seen sitting in a helicopter while heading to Kedarnath and the second picture shows them preparing for a scene.

Kriti Sanon also turned to Instagram to share a simple heart. She also included background music from their film Raabta.For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti shared screen space in Raabta. This song is from the same film.

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared a video. She just put a heart and infinity emoji in the caption. The music playing in the background says, "How I wish you were here."

For the unversed, the actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. In connection with the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail.

