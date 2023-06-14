Shah Rukh Khan gets unexpected kiss from excited lady in Dubai, fans say ‘she won life’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan gets unexpected kiss from excited lady

Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the ultimate superstar, possesses a massive fan base and is highly regarded for his captivating persona. He consistently lives up to his fans' expectations, enchanting them with his heartwarming gestures and continuing to win their hearts. During a recent event in Dubai, the actor left one female fan utterly mesmerised, resulting in a delightful fan moment that has now become a hit on the internet.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen entering as fans erupt with excitement. One particularly enthusiastic fan not only shakes hands with him but also shares an affectionate hug with the superstar. Shortly after, a female fan approaches him and asks, "Can I give you a kiss?" Before King Khan can respond, she comes closer and plants a kiss on his cheek. Overjoyed, she bursts into laughter and walks away, clearly ecstatic after her memorable moment with the actor.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flocked to the comment section and reacted to it. One user wrote, "Luckiest woman." Another user wrote, "She won in life." A third user wrote, "She lived the dream of many fans."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25. His next film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has been moved to a September 7 release. It was due to be released in June. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up for release this year. He recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule with Taapsee Pannu. The film will hit theatres on Christmas 2023.

Apart from these films, SRK has a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Shah Rukh have already started shooting for their scenes.

Latest Entertainment News