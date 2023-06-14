Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN video with the actor | WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN video with the actor | WATCH

On the third anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, Rhea Chakraborty remembers him with a throwback video

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2023 13:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise remains one of the most significant unsolved death mysteries in Bollywood. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Today commemorates the third anniversary of his unexpected passing. On this occasion, Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's girlfriend, has shared a previously unseen throwback video from their vacation, paying tribute to the late actor.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video. She just put a heart and infinity emoji in the caption. The music playing in the background says, "How I wish you were here."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a throwback picture remembering Sushant. Her caption read, "Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive." 

For the unversed, the actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. In connection with the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail.  

Related Stories
Madhur Bhandarkar opens up on Bollywood 'ignoring' Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe the industry...'

Madhur Bhandarkar opens up on Bollywood 'ignoring' Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe the industry...'

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta clocks 14 years; actress pens emotional note

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta clocks 14 years; actress pens emotional note

Ankita Lokhande slammed for not making SSR a part of her '14 Years of Pavitra Rishta' post

Ankita Lokhande slammed for not making SSR a part of her '14 Years of Pavitra Rishta' post

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Celebrating the actor who was overlooked until tragedy

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Celebrating the actor who was overlooked until tragedy

The industry was shaken by the untimely demise of Sushant, leaving a lingering question in the hearts of all. Fans continue to pay tribute to the actor on a daily basis, hopeful for justice to prevail. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News