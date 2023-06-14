Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN video with the actor | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise remains one of the most significant unsolved death mysteries in Bollywood. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Today commemorates the third anniversary of his unexpected passing. On this occasion, Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's girlfriend, has shared a previously unseen throwback video from their vacation, paying tribute to the late actor.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video. She just put a heart and infinity emoji in the caption. The music playing in the background says, "How I wish you were here."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a throwback picture remembering Sushant. Her caption read, "Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive."

For the unversed, the actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. In connection with the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail.

The industry was shaken by the untimely demise of Sushant, leaving a lingering question in the hearts of all. Fans continue to pay tribute to the actor on a daily basis, hopeful for justice to prevail.

