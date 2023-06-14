Kapil Sharma's Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe costar Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma's Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe costar Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide

Kapil Sharma's Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe costar and comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide on Tuesday. During a LIVE Facebook session, he revealed that he is in debt and drank poison in order to kill himself. He also claimed that he has been 'living in' with a woman who has blackmailed him and 'exhorted ' money from him. He said that the said woman is responsible for his current state. In the video, he took the bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it into a glass.

Tirthanand Rao said, "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet." He said that if anything happens to him, the said woman is responsible.

Watching the Facebook LIVE, Tirthanand Rao's friends immediately reached his residence and found him in a state of unconsciousness. They rushed him to the hospital and called the police.

Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide before as well during a Facebook LIVE. On December 27, 2021; he reportedly came live to share his ordeal and take the drastic step and also called his assistant to inform him.

Disclaimer: Triggering content alert. This news piece may trigger extreme feelings. If you're having suicidal thoughts, call for help and talk to a skilled, trained counselor at a crisis center in your area.

