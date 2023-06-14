Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post is all about love and sunset

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot, they have never shied away from PDA on social media. Vicky treated his fans with another love-filled photo with his better half. Have a look.

Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2023 19:47 IST
Vicky Kaushal definitely knows how to express love to his wife, Kaushal just dropped a picture-perfect moment with his better half Katrina Kaif. The actor has shared a mushy picture from his balcony, holding hands with Katrina and enjoying a romantic sunset. ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from Vicky’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ played in the background and it is the most romantic thing on the internet today.

Vicky's romantic picture-perfect twilight hour click was quick enough to grab all kinds of reactions. Even Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor couldn't resist from commenting on the romantic photo. The actor took to the comments section and teased them, “Guru Katrina zindabad". Meanwhile, fans showered them with love. “Dear Katrina, which God did you pray?!" a fan asked. “Y’ALL DONT UNDERSTAND HOW PRECIOUS THEY’RE," added another. “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi" a third comment read.

Both Katrina and Vicky have been vocal about their personal lives. A few days ago, Vicky revealed that Katrina plans his birthday. "Hum dono mein Katrina ‘planner’ hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai (Between the two of us, Katrina is the planner. I can't even begin to imagine the extent to which she plans)," he added. Many times Katrina is seen sharing her moments with her Punajbi in-laws and how she manages with her diet chart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" in the works, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. "Sam Bahadur" narrates the story of India's war hero and the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1. There are speculations that the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now appear in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

 

