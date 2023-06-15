Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film is a refreshing revival of mid-range films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SARAALIKHAN Vicky-Sara's ZHZB is a revival of mid-range films

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," breathed new life into Indian cinema with its refreshing approach. The film has been enjoying a successful run at the box office, already crossing the Rs 60 crore mark. Since the pandemic hit, Bollywood's mid-range films have faced a rough patch as most movies found their way to OTT platforms with limited audience turnout for such releases. However, amidst this, big-budget films like Brahmastra and Pathaan made waves in theatres. Despite the prevailing perception that mid-range films are not suited for theatrical releases, Laxman Utekar's romantic-comedy proved to be a game-changer.

The movie showcases the enduring appeal of a compelling storyline and heartwarming slice-of-life romantic comedies that resonate with audiences. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan effortlessly portrayed the small-town couple, exuding joyful chemistry on-screen. They delivered their best performances to support characters that struck a chord with the masses. This success also underscores the importance for filmmakers to cater to a wider audience, extending beyond the confines of Bandra to Versova audience.

The film's release featured a "buy one, get one free" offer on its opening day, which boosted ticket sales to some extent. However, the film's success cannot be solely attributed to this promotion. Audiences today are discerning and value-driven in their choices, seeking a worthwhile cinematic experience. Therefore, setting the right price and offering additional incentives are crucial in attracting viewers, particularly for films not releasing on holidays. Makers must devise pricing strategies that attract footfall and that equally benefit the stakeholders involved.

There was a time when such movies effortlessly crossed the 100 crore mark. Bollywood is currently navigating a challenging phase, with the transition to OTT platforms having a significant impact. "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" provides hope for mid-range films that opt for theatrical releases, offering a glimmer of optimism amidst the industry's current state.

With the arrival of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's "Adipurush," which is already performing strongly in its initial week, the film is expected to face a decline in box office collections from tomorrow onwards. Nonetheless, the film's current collections already deem it a success.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was released on June 2, 2023. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the cast included Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as Mama and Mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya's father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil's father. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi also played significant roles in the film.

