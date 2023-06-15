Adipurush Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's movie looking for Rs 45-50 cr opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Box Office Prediction

Adipurush Box Office Prediction: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is releasing after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film will hit the screens on June 16 and is looking at a blockbuster opening. According to trade experts, Adipurush has fared well at the advance booking and might collect Rs 40-50 crore at the box office on Day 1. Interestingly, the film has also garnered a great response in advance booking in the US.

Adipurush, the mythological drama, is expected to fare better in the South. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Here’s my BOX OFFICE PREDICTION for #Adipurush. Friday - Hindi - Rs 30 Cr ( +- 2 Cr ) NBOC; Telugu + other Langs - Rs 60 Cr ( +- 10 cr ) NBOC; Day - 1 Rs 80 - 100 cr Nett (All langs); and Day 1 Worldwide Gross- Rs 120- 140 cr. All set to take HISTORIC opening."

Talking about the worldwide, box office collection, Adipurush is expected to be HISTORIC with a range of Rs 120-140 cr collection. Reportedly, the film sold tickets worth $490,000 (approximately ₹4.10 crore) by Wednesday morning. Also, a seat has been booked in every theater for Lord Hanuman Ji which will be kept vacant during the shows.

Going by the pre-sale excitement, it is safe to say that Adipurush will turn out to be a blockbuster. The film is 2 hours and 59 minuted long and the star cast has been encouraging the fans to watch the movie with their families.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan and features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. It is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Adipurush is scheduled to release after a long wait on June 16.

Latest Bollywood News