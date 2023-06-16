Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport lounge | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted with Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted recently at the Mumbai airport. Twinning in black hoodies, the couple took off to an undisclosed destination. Around the same time, the paparazzi snapped Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport in a vibrant, multi-coloured crochet heart cardigan with jeans. She was heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone. Seems like, Alia and Vicky-Katrina bumped into each other, and spent some time together while waiting for their respective flights.

A video, which is now going viral, shows Alia with Katrina and Vicky at the First Class lounge at Mumbai Airport. Also, the Gangubai actress received a warm hug from ZHZB actor as she entered the lounge. See the video

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have worked together in Raazi. Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel 'Calling Sehmat', Raazi is a real story of a young Muslim girl who at the behest of her father becomes a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent and marries into a high-profile, Pakistani family of military officials. The 2018 spy thriller was directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Alia and Katrina will soon share screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

What's next for Vicky and Katrina?

Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" in the works, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film narrates the story of India's war hero and the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1. There are speculations that the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now appear in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects ahead. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone. Apart from these projects, Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka and Katrina.

