Disha Vakani aka Daya quit TMKOC due to money? Taarak Mehta's ex-director Malav Rajda hints | EXCLUSIVE

Malav Rajda, who has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception, quit the comedy show after a 14-year-long association. While there have been reports of Malav quitting the show over creative differences, the director shared that it was a difficult decision for him to make. On the other hand, Disha Vakani aka Daya leaving the show was also one of the most talked about controversies. While there have been rumors time and again that the makers are in conversation with the actress to bring her back in the show, things seem to be going in the opposite direction. Now, Malav Rajda has revealed the reason behind Disha Vakani's exit from TMKOC and why the actress never returned.

Disha Vakani quit show for money?

During an exclusive conversation with India TV, Malav revealed that "money was never the matter for Disha Vakani, not she left the show for finances and payment. She loved working on her craft and was not money minded at all. "

Malav told that "Disha Vakani had taken a break from the show because of her first pregnancy. The production team was constantly in talks to bring her back. Disha even agreed to come back many times, but due to one or the other problem, she could not return. The first time she made up her mind to come back, Covid induced lockdown became a reason. In such a situation, her daughter was small, and she could not leave her, due to which she refused to re-join the show. After Covid, she was approached again but by that time she was expecting her second child."

Why wasn't Disha's replacement found?

Malav revealed that several attempts to bring in another actress for Daya's role were made, but "no new actress was able to match the energy of Disha Vakani. For this reason, the makers had dropped the plan to bring in another actress." On the other hand, Malav Rajda said on his experience of working with Disha for so many years that Disha is a very simple and resolved woman. She lives her life very simply.

In the recent past, many other actors have also quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah including actor Shailesh Lodha who was seen playing the main character of Taarak Mehta in the show.

