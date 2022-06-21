Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
  After Panchayat 2, Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya becomes 'Jaadugar' for Netflix film | Watch trailer

The story of the Jaadugar is about Meenu (Jitendra Kumar), a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in a football-loving town Neemuch.

IANS
June 21, 2022
The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film 'Jaadugar' starring Jitendra Kumar was released on Tuesday. The film is releasing on July 15. The story of the film is about Meenu, a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in a football-loving town Neemuch. He wants to marry the love of his life but before that he needs to prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament. Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

 

Talking about the film Jitendra who is playing the male protagonist Meenu said, "Jaadugar is a film extremely close to my heart. Playing the larger-than-life, rebellious Meenu was a new and exciting journey for me. I am thankful to the director Sameer Saxena and the Posham Pa and Chalkboard entertainment teams for bringing this beautiful family entertainer to life and trusting me with this role."

As the film is releasing on Netflix, Jaaved Jaaferi who is playing a pivotal part in the story said, "It's finally time for viewers to experience the magic of the simple and sweet journey of Meenu and I am so thrilled to be a part of this very special film. Jaadugar is a perfect mix of comedy and drama and I am sure Netflix audiences around the world will discover and enjoy this inspiring story."

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena and is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment.

