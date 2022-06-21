Hansal Mehta to bring RAW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao's life to screen with new web series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSAL MEHTA Hansal Mehta

Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who tasted success with his web series 'Scam 1992', is coming together with SonyLIV for his next based on RK Yadav's book 'Mission R&AW'. Danish Khan, Head - SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext said, "We are delighted to have India's favourite storyteller, Hansal Mehta, to tell the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

"Mission R&AW by RK Yadav is one of the most comprehensive books on our intelligence team and their operations. This series will be a compelling discovery of what it takes in the background to keep India safe and some real heroes of our nation who deserve to be celebrated."

The show is produced by Almighty Motion Pictures (producer Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu) and has been adapted for the screen by Karan Vyas. The show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first chief of R&AW, in the wake of escalating turmoil with the country's neighbours.

The show will also showcase covert intelligence operations and how several of these strategies and actions have shaped the geopolitics of our region.

Hansal said, "As a storyteller, my endeavour has always been to bring alive stories and explore ordinary people and their extraordinary actions. These are the men who have cemented our political and military history. Rameshwar Nath Kao was known to be a genius, about whom very little is known."

"I am thrilled to explore his story with the talented Karan Vyas and SonyLIV, who are such terrific partners. I am looking forward to kickstart the project soon," he signed off.