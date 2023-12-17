Watch: Triptii Dimri's version of Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnaama monologue goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri is currently the talk of the town after her performance and great chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal. The actress has become a social media star over these past few days. Now an old video of hers is going viral on social media. The clip is from Kartik Aaryan's most famous monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. To those unaware, the dialogue was, "Problem yeh hai ki woh ladki hai. aur kya problem hai.Problem yeh hai ki main chahta hoon ki meri life mein koi problem hi naa ho.Lekin agar meri life mein koi problem naa ho toh yeh uski life ki sabse badi problem hai."

Triptii Dimri was seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

For the unversed, Triptii started her acting career with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu and proved her caliber as an actor. She later cemented her place in Bollywood with Anushka Sharma-produced films like Bulbul and Qala. However, she got the deserved appreciation and fame after her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Dimri will next be seen in a fresh pair opposite Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal. Several photos from their romantic song shoot from Croatia also went viral on social media a few days back. The film is yet not titled but apart from Tripti and Vicky, Ammy Virk is also a part of the film. The movie is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

