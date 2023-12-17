Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The actress has been honest about her life, and her journey. Recently in a conversation with Aminjaz, Shruti Haasan revealed that although she was never into drugs, she always wanted to drink alcohol in the past. She said it has been eight years since she has left drinking.

Shruti said, "I’ve been sober for eight years now. So, it’s hard to tolerate people in party situations when you’re not drinking.” “I have zero regrets, zero hangovers, and it’s just been the best to be sober for me. It might be a phase, or you might like doing it for the rest of your life, that’s chill". Shruti asserted that she was never into drugs and continued, "I was never into drugs, but alcohol was a big thing in my life. It just didn’t serve me at all anymore, in any positive way. I was [always] hungover, and I always wanted to drink with my friends.

So, I felt like it was more in control of me." The actor shared that she distanced herself from people who constantly suggested partying to her and further exacerbated her drinking problems. She mentioned, “This, too, is part of being sober", she added.

Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Veera Simha Reddy alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Waltair Veerayya in which she was featured alongside Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Salaar Part 1 with Prashant Neel. The film will star Prabhas, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao are also part of the film. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar Part 1 will be released in five languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from this, Shruti will be sharing screen space with Major star Adivi Sesh for the first time in an upcoming pan-India project. While the titled of the film is not yet decided.

Also Read: Dostana to Pathaan: Must-watch films of John Abraham | Birthday Special

Also Read: 'I will not be reachable' : Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media

Latest Entertainment News