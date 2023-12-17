Dostana to Pathaan: Must-watch films of John Abraham | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Abraham

John Abraham's fine transition from model to a fine actor has made him one of the most inspirational actors who showed sheer dedication and determination. The actor has always been appreciated for his acting chops. Let's take a look at the movies, in which his performance led the audience to laud him. Interestingly, Abraham has been part of several multistarrers in his two-decade-long career.

1. Jism

Jism tells the story of Kabir, an alcoholic lawyer, who falls in love with Sonia, the wife of a travelling millionaire, who convinces him to murder her husband. Later, Kabir is shocked to learn of her motivation for the murder.

2. Dhoom

3. Force

Force is the story of ACP Yashvardhan of the Narcotics Control Bureau and his team successfully kill a drug dealer, Vasu. But Vasu's vengeful brother, Vishnu, a dreaded gangster, vows to destroy the ACP's life.

4. Satyameva Jayate

DCP Shivansh is given a case to arrest the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers. He begins his search without realising the killer is none other than Vir, his younger brother.

5. Pathaan

A Pakistani general hires a private terror outfit to conduct attacks in India while Pathaan, an Indian secret agent, is on a mission to form a special unit.

