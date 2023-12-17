'I will not be reachable' : Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director-producer Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is busy working on his next project starring Rajinikanth, has announced that he will take a break from all social media platforms to focus solely on the project. Know the reason behind for his reason to quit social media for a short time.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media platform to share a statement in which he thanked the audience for their love and support for Figh Club. He wrote, "Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad and I will always be grateful for it". I am writing to announced that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project. During this time, I will not be reachable.

I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then take care all of you. Stay positive and Ignore Negativity", he added. Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest release Leo broke all records at the box office. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide collection. The movie features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Lokesh made his entry into film production by launching his production house G Squad. The first look of his debut presenter Fight Club was released on November 29. The film features actor-director Vijay Kumar in the lead role. Lokesh's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Rajinikanth.

