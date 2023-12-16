Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol give autograph on flight attendant’s shirt | Watch Video

Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Trupti Dimri are enjoying success with their film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This film, released on December 1, is now on the verge of crossing the amazing figure of Rs 500 crore in India.

December 16, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Trupti Dimri starrer Animal are running successfully in theatres. The movie has collected 800 crores at the world box office and the star cast is currently enjoying the success of their film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Amidst the ongoing praise and criticism of Animal's story, a recent video surfaced online in which the team can be seen autographing the shirt of a cabin crew member on a private jet.

Geeta Chhetri, an Instagram user who is also a blogger and a flight attendant, recently shared a video giving a glimpse of the luxurious interior of a private plane. The video captures the moments when Chhetri gets autographs from Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his sleeves and from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol on the back of his shirt. The accompanying soundtrack is set to the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' from the film Animal. Fans have been commenting on Chhetri's video, with some praising his luck in getting autographs from multiple actors at once, while others expressed their excitement through emojis and added fire and heart emojis in the comments. 

For the unversed, Animal is a movie that tells the story of a father, Balbir, and his son, Ranvijay, and shows the problems that arise within their relationship. Also starring Saurabh Sachdeva and Shakti Kapoor, Animal follows the story of Ranvijay Singh who would kill hundreds for his father's love Balbir Singh. His madness for his father ends up ruining his relationship with his wife and other members of his family.  The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office, however, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record, becoming the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

