Tunisha Sharma's autopsy report reveals actress wasn't pregnant; died of suffocation

Late actress Tunisha Sharma's autopsy report revealed that the actress was not pregnant and she died of suffocation. After her death, there were several rumors of her being pregnant at the time of her death, however, the doctors have rubbished the speculations. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress sent shockwaves across the television industry after she hanged herself on Saturday (December 24). The post -mortem was completed at JJ hospital in Mumbai

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

Parth Zutshi, another of Tunisha's co-stars, was also called by the police on Sunday for questioning regarding the alleged suicide. "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter," he told the media. Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed, she did not take any kind of drugs.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body has been kept in cold storage. Police have said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles.

Tunisha, who made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

