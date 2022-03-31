The Kashmir Files to release in UAE, Singapore without cuts, Vivek Agnihotri quashes 'Islamophobia' claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files movie was released in India on March 11

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has already become a blockbuster in India with over Rs 236 crore box office business domestically. Now, it is eyeing business in UAE and Singapore as it has been cleared by the censor boards there. Recently the director took to his social media to share the good news about the film getting censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts.

"BIG VICTORY. FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore (sic)," Vivek's tweet read. The information is accompanied by a fan-made portrait of Vivek with the words, "Thank you for bringing out the truth" written over it.

Speaking about the same the director said, "In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+. The same thing has happened in Singapore, where it took almost three weeks. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody, same thing with UAE. A lot of people made representations, scrutinized again but all of them are saying this film is about humanity, this film is against terrorism therefore it should be seen by all. But In India, some people who are opposing it without seeing it and calling it Islamophobic are either part of the terror groups or have vicious minds.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files features the cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.