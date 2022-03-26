Akshay Kumar acknowledges The Kashmir Files' box office success, says 'Bachchhan Paandey ko duba diya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey competed at box office

The Kashmir Files has emerged as a roaring box office success. It has done a business of Rs 207.33 crore in a span of two weeks after releasing on March 11. Not just this, in creating box office history, it also routed films like Radhe Shyam and Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey. In various box office reports it has been acknowledged that The Kashmir Files is responsible for the failure of Bachchhan Paandey, which was released on March 18, and now lead star Akshay Kumar also admitted the same.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on Twitter in which Akshay says that the phenomenal box office response to the movie led to his film's failure. Akshay says, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."

Reacting to the video, Vivek said, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles." Earlier, Akshay had congratulated The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie. Akshay and Kher have worked in Special 26, which was a huge success.

Kher also expressed his gratitude to the fans for making his film a silent success. As The Kashmir Files entered Rs 200 crore club, Kher wrote a heartfelt social media post, reflecting on his journey in the film industry.

The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. Its business growth has also surprised trade analysts. After positive word of mouth, it has grown from strength to strength. A small budget film, its collections are being compared with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, two of Indian cinema's biggest hits.