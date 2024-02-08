Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film crosses Rs 1 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is releasing worldwide on February 9, 2024. The much-awaited romantic comedy is the first major release of this month and expected are also high from the film. The advance bookings of the film are already open and its ticket sales and box office collections for the opening day are also revealed. As per Sacnilk.com, the upcoming flick has already touched the Rs 1 crore mark after selling over 45,000 tickets for Day 1.

The movie will be released with 7,649 shows across the country. The film will also release in the immersive cinema experience (ICE) format. However, no advance booking has been made for this format.

It must be noted that these figures are early estimates and the actual numbers are expected to be higher throughout the day. Many trade analysts are predicting that the film will easily surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its first weekend.

About the film

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing on screen with an impossible love story. Releasing on February 9, 2024, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Anubha Fatehpuria in supporting roles.

In the film, Shahid is said to be playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after CBFC suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

