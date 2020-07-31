ED to probe Rs 15 crore transaction from Sushant Singh Rajput's account

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM According to the statement given by Sushant's CA to Mumbai Police, no big amount has been deposited into Rhea or her family's account by Sushant.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They will be summoned next week and interrogated regarding the same. ED will probe Rs 15 crore transaction from late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED will also record statements of others related to the case and the investigation will be carried out by the Mumbai branch of ED.

Meanwhile, the Bihar police is questioning the Chartered Accountant of Sushant and Rhea's company at an undisclosed location.

According to the statement given by Sushant's CA to Mumbai Police, no big amount has been deposited into Rhea or her family's account by Sushant. However, the transaction details of Sushant's bank account include a foreign trip worth Rs 55 lakh with Rhea and her brother, a telescope worth Rs 3.38 lakh and a wristwatch of whopping Rs 20 lakh. According to sources, Rhea's personal expenses such as beauty parlours, boutique and other expenditure worth Rs 5 lakh were also deducted from Sushant's account.

Meanwhile, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani said that the actor's family members called him and asked him to call someone on Whatsapp and say that Rhea has transferred 15 crores from Sushant's account. "I wrote a mail to Mumbai Police regarding the same so that there is no foul play," he said. Talking about him he said that Sushant used to take his own decisions and Rhea's opinions were sometimes a part of it.

The family lawyer said that Pithani's statement arises a crucial question as to how Rhea received his mail as it was sent to the police. The family is further claiming that Rhea and Siddharth are connected with each other.

According to Sushant's ex-bodyguard, the late actor's bad time started with the entry of Rhea. "He cannot commit suicide, he was a person who used to motivate everyone," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage