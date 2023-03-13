Satish Kaushik Death Case: Police contact Vikas Malu's wife over allegations of killing actor; probe continues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik left for his heavenly abode at the age of 66 on Thursday, March 9. While the film fraternity and fans continue to mourn his demise, the controversy over the same does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The actor-filmmaker died following a cardiac arrest in Delhi. Kaushik attended a Holi party held at the Delhi farmhouse of businessman Vikas Malu where at the midnight, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a Gurugram hospital. In connection with Satish Kaushik's death, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi Malu has levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor. Thus, the investigation under 174 CrPC is still on.

The police have already recorded the statement of Vikas Malu in which he told about the ill health of Satish Kaushik. Also, Delhi Police had contacted Vikas Malu to record her statement but she has not yet responded yet. On Sunday, Delhi Police had said it would record the statement of Saanvi Malu, the second wife of businessman and Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu after she had alleged her husband 'was planning to get rid' of Satish Kaushik. Further, she claimed her husband had borrowed Rs 15 crore from Kaushik and did not wish to return it.

After recording the statement of Vikas Malu's wife, Delhi Police may record Vikas Malu's statement again. In the case of Satish Kaushik's death, the Delhi Police has so far recorded the statements of 20 people, including Satish Kaushik's PA, the owner of the farmhouse, guard, guests present in the farmhouse during that time and more.

Satish Kaushik's demise

The actor-filmmaker passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. He felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. He is now survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. Days after his death, the police are probing the case of the late actor. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

